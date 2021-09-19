Where’s the most expensive gas in Mission?

(MISSION, TX) Gas prices vary across the Mission area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mission area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mission area appeared to be at 76, at 1701 S 10Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

76 1701 S 10Th St, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 6264 N La Homa Rd, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Valero 1523 N Conway Ave, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Sunoco 3621 E Us-83 Bus, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 4708 W Military Hwy, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1600 S 23Rd St, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2416 E Ih-2. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.