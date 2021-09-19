Analysis shows most expensive gas in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fuel Tech, at 2206 2Nd Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Fuel Tech 2206 2Nd Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.85

Lotto and Food Mart 1120 Talbotton Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Marathon 3600 2Nd Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ --

Shell 3021 Macon Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Chevron 3161 Macon Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Liberty 1916 Manchester Blvd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.