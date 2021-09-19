Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dodd City

(DODD CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Dodd City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dodd City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shamrock 301 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Exxon 2226 N Center St, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 2228 Island Bayou Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.