Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake Santeetlah

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lake Santeetlah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake Santeetlah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1037 Tapoca Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1037 Tapoca Rd, Robbinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 140 Laura St, Robbinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 374 Rodney Orr Byp, Robbinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Crown 272 Rodney Orr Byp, Robbinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Aztex at 578 Tallulah Rd . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.