Paying too much for gas York? Analysis shows most expensive station
(YORK, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in York?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the York area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hakes, at 898 E Canal Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the York area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$4.15
$--
|card
card$3.49
$--
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.65
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to God Bless America at 11 N Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
