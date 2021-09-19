Paying too much for gas York? Analysis shows most expensive station

(YORK, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in York?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the York area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hakes, at 898 E Canal Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the York area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Hakes 898 E Canal Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

AMERIgreen 1301 N Sherman St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Sunoco 1108 Roosevelt Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Rutter's 910 S Richland Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.65

Rutter's 2125 N Susquehanna Tr, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Rutter's 2251 N George St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to God Bless America at 11 N Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.