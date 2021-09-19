Where’s the most expensive gas in Baker?

(BAKER, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Baker?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.59 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Baker area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baker area appeared to be at Chevron, at 72922 Baker Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baker area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 72922 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ -- $ --

Valero 72363 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.