Where’s the most expensive gas in Fort Collins?

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Collins?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.43 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Shell, at 3312 W Cr-54G.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3312 W Cr-54G, Laporte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ --

Conoco 1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.93 $ 4.20 $ 3.24

7-Eleven 970 W Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ --

Sinclair 1000 N Us-287, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.81 $ 4.10 $ --

Shell 1500 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ 4.10 $ 3.49

Shell 4015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.