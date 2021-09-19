Are you overpaying for gas in Charleston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHARLESTON, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Charleston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charleston area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 199 W Coleman Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 199 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 3.68 $ 3.22

Circle K 404 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 3.78 $ 3.22

Sunoco 737 Folly Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 323 Coleman Blvd , Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.82 $ --

Shell 685 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1195 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 3.78 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1828 Ashley River Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.