Analysis shows most expensive gas in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across the Green Bay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Green Bay area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Green Bay area appeared to be at BP, at 1335 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Green Bay area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1335 Main St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Shell 1828 Ashland Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Tobacco Outlet Plus 2282 South Ridge Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Shell 2300 S Ridge Rd, Ashwaubenon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Kwik Trip 871 Hansen Rd, Ashwaubenon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

BP 2278 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2355 Costco Way. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.