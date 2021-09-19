Don’t overpay for gas in Newport News: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Newport News area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newport News area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newport News area appeared to be at BP, at 948 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

BP 948 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.75 $ 3.03

7-Eleven 998 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.03

Royal Farms 1500 George Washington Mem Hwy, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Mobil 115 Ottis St, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Exxon 12800 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 12900 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ 3.44 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 1958 1St St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.