Analysis shows most expensive gas in Worcester

(WORCESTER, MA) Gas prices vary across the Worcester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Worcester area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worcester area appeared to be at Shell, at 48 Madison St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 48 Madison St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ --

Sunoco 27 Shrewsbury St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 635 Chandler St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Mobil 350 Greenwood St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 29 Maple Ave, Shrewsbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Gulf 270 Shrewsbury St, Boylston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flynn's at 307 Hartford Tpke. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.