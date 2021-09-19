Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Santa Nella

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Nella area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Nella area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Nella area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12801 S Ca-33.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Nella area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 12801 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Chevron 28960 Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ 4.81 $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.81 $ -- $ --

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.