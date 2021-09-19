Where’s the most expensive gas in Pacific House?

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Pacific House?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pacific House area ranged from $4.46 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.56 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacific House area appeared to be at Shell, at 6529 Pony Express Tr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pacific House area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Chevron 6306 Pony Express Trl, Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.76 $ 4.89 $ --

Mobil 5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sly Park Country Store at 4782 Sly Park Rd . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.