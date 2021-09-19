High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wiederkehr Village as of Sunday

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Wiederkehr Village?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wiederkehr Village area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2901 W Commercial St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2901 W Commercial St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1512 W Commercial St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2223 N 3Rd St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.