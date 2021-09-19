Analysis shows most expensive gas in New Market
(NEW MARKET, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in New Market?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Market area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Market area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1529 W In-32.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the New Market area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.53
$3.83
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.54
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.60
$3.90
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.57
$3.87
$3.33
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0