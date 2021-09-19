Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hartfield

(HARTFIELD, VA) Gas prices vary across the Hartfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hartfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hartfield area appeared to be at Exxon, at 11102 General Puller Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hartfield area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 11102 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ --

Exxon 5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.06

Exxon 16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.