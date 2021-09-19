Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kadoka

(KADOKA, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Kadoka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kadoka area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kadoka area appeared to be at Conoco, at 24475 South Creek Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 24475 South Creek Rd, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sinclair 511 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.24

Conoco 501 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 511 Sd-73. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.