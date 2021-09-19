Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tok

(TOK, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Tok area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tok area was $3.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $3.98 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tok area appeared to be at Chevron, at Mile 1313'3 Alaska Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Mile 1313'3 Alaska Hwy, Tok

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ 4.12 $ 4.27 $ 3.60

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at Mile 13138 Alaska Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.