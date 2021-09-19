High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pomerene as of Sunday

(POMERENE, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Pomerene area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pomerene area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 680 N Ocotillo Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pomerene area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.31 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Circle K 705 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Texaco 1090 S Az-80, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 705 E 4Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.