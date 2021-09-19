Are you overpaying for gas in Clark? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CLARK, SD) Gas prices vary across the Clark area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clark area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clark area appeared to be at Cenex, at 100 N Cloud St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clark area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 100 N Cloud St, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Cenex 801 1St Ave E, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mack's Service at 120 1St Ave W . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.