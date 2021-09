The “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 premiere was Monday night, September 20. The show invited a new cast of 15 celebrities from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, and social media. So who stood out as potential front-runners? Who seemed out of their depth? And who do you think will win the Mirror Ball Trophy when all is said and done? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 1 dances revealed — and Season 30 is spicing things up with a special vote This year’s cast...

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO