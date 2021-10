Morning rain should be light in most Portland areas as a front lingers along the coast and pushes some moisture into the valleys north of Salem before sunrise. The National Weather Service says stronger rain is expected with a cold front moving into northwest Oregon in the afternoon sometime after 2 p.m. The high temperature will be around 66 degrees. Rain chances are at 80%, and locations north of Salem will likely see rain totals of about a tenth of an inch to as much as a quarter of an inch in some areas.

