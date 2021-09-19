CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Travel: Construction of Meadowbrook Mall and Some Strawberry Festival Parade Fun from the 1950s

Cover picture for the articleAnyone know what this is? It's a decades-old photo of the construction of the Meadowbrook Mall in its very early stages. The mall is approaching nearly 40 years in business. This photo is from the 1950s and shows an event that - barring COVID - is still taking place today, and that is Buckhannon's annual Strawberry Festival. The parade is one of its signature events. This photo shows the Buckhannon Busy Bees, a 4-H group, being pulled through downtown by a new Ford tractor.

#Strawberry Festival#The Mall#Local History#Covid#Buckhannon#The Buckhannon Busy Bees
