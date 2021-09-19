Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Springer

(SPRINGER, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Springer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springer area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 919 Colbert Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 919 Colbert Ave, Springer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Alon 405 Cimarron Ave, Springer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at I-25. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.