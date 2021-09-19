Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Arco

(ARCO, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Arco?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.65 per gallon to $3.74, with an average price of $3.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Arco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arco area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2437 Us-20.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 2437 Us-20, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ 4.34 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 217 N Front St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.