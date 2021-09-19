Don’t overpay for gas in Montague: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MONTAGUE, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Montague area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montague area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at F.L. Roberts, at 132 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montague area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

F.L. Roberts 132 3Rd St, Turners Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 100 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Mobil 23 French King Hwy , Gill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.01

Sandri 295 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 142 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Cumberland Farms 31 Elm St, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 1 Greenfield Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.