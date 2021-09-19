Don’t overpay for gas in Montague: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MONTAGUE, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Montague area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montague area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at F.L. Roberts, at 132 3Rd St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montague area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.69
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 1 Greenfield Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
