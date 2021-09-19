Don’t overpay for gas in Jeffersonville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Jeffersonville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jeffersonville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Flying J, at 9935 Oh-41 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J 9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.50 $ 3.87 $ 3.61

Sunoco 10 W High St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 304 State St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Shell 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.83 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 13023 Us-35. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.