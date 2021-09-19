Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wells

(WELLS, NV) If you’re paying more than $4.00 for gas in the Wells area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.92 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $4.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wells area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wells area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1237 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wells area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1237 6Th St, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 145 Us-93 N, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.30 $ 4.45 $ 3.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 156 Us-93 S. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.