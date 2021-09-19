Don’t overpay for gas in Plentywood: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Plentywood?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Plentywood area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plentywood area appeared to be at Cenex, at 301 W 1St Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 301 W 1St Ave, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.