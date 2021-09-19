Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Arkdale area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkdale area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arkdale area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 1610 Wi-13.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1610 Wi-13, Friendship

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 237 N Main St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1898 Wi-21. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.