Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Arkdale
(ARKDALE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Arkdale area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkdale area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arkdale area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 1610 Wi-13.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.84
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1898 Wi-21. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
