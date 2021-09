Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to see the state’s income tax reduced even further, but he’s avoiding taking a stance on a plan to phase out the tax entirely in eight years. The governor also said that a request for a special session on tax reform has yet to gain traction, and that he is unsure when legislators would reconvene when their regular session ends at the end of the month.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO