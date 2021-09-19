Where’s the most expensive gas in Jal?

(JAL, NM) Gas prices vary across the Jal area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jal area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jal area appeared to be at Pilot, at 410 E Kansas Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 410 E Kansas Ave, Jal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.81 $ 3.65

Stripes Nm-18, Jal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 3405–3419 Nm-18. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.