Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in John Day

(JOHN DAY, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in John Day?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the John Day area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 133 Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the John Day area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 133 Washington St, Canyon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.88 $ 4.07 $ 3.57 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ -- $ 3.65

Sinclair 801 Us-26 , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leathers at 603 W Main . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.