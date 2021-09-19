Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dubois

(DUBOIS, WY) Gas prices vary across the Dubois area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dubois area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 219 W Ramshorn St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dubois area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 219 W Ramshorn St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.