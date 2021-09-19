Don’t overpay for gas in Atkins: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATKINS, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Atkins area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atkins area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 5522 Lee Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 5522 Lee Hwy, Atkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.21

Gas 'N Go 910 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1083 Va-16, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

Shell 1450 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.28 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 7297 Lee Hwy. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.