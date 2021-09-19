Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Byers

(BYERS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.51 for gas in the Byers area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Byers area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.51 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Byers area appeared to be at Conoco, at 56491 E Colfax Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Byers area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 56491 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 4.30 $ 3.49

Gasamat 56920 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 527 Us-36. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.