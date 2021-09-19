Analysis shows most expensive gas in Freeman

(FREEMAN, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Freeman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Freeman area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Freeman area appeared to be at Casey's, at 1206 E 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.