Don’t overpay for gas in Meade: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MEADE, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Meade area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meade area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's, at 115 N Fowler St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meade area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 607 W Carthage St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0