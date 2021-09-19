Don’t overpay for gas in Meade: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MEADE, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Meade area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meade area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's, at 115 N Fowler St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meade area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's 115 N Fowler St, Meade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 607 W Carthage St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.