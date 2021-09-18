VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Bruins snap back with authority; Dewey sees win streak snapped
Coming off a rugged loss earlier this week — which snapped a six-match winning streak — the Bartlesville High volleyball team snapped back like a trip hammer. Paced by senior hitter Mia Otten with eight kills and Mia Bryer with six service aces in her first-ever varsity match, the Lady Bruins dismantled the host Ponca City High Lady 'Cats, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16, o Thursday.www.examiner-enterprise.com
