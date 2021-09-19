Where’s the most expensive gas in Ellis?

(ELLIS, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Ellis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ellis area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 213 Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 213 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 200 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.