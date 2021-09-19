CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston doubles down on Double Up Food Bucks

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe program doubles the produce purchasing power of SNAP recipients. City officials are calling on local bodega and corner store owners to help offer affordable, fresh fruit and vegetables to Boston’s lower-income individuals. Mayor Kim Janey on Friday announced that the Mayor’s Office of Food Access (OFA) was awarded a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
