Don’t overpay for gas in Kingsville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(KINGSVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kingsville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1911 S Ridge Rd E.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.37
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.51
$3.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.78
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 5713 Oh-84 & 193. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
