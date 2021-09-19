Don’t overpay for gas in Kingsville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kingsville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1911 S Ridge Rd E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 1911 S Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Sheetz 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ --

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ 3.39

Amboy Fuel Center 512 W Main Rd, Conneaut

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 5713 Oh-84 & 193. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.