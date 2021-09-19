Where’s the most expensive gas in Boron?

(BORON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Boron area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boron area ranged from $3.97 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.20 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boron area appeared to be at Chevron, at 5852 E Ca-58.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Boron area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5852 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.59

76 6158 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 5725 Ca-58. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.