Are you overpaying for gas in Stuart? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STUART, IA) Gas prices vary across the Stuart area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Stuart area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 803 State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 803 State St, Dexter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 629 S Division St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.