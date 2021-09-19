Where’s the most expensive gas in Stratford?

(STRATFORD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Stratford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stratford area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stratford area appeared to be at Pilot, at 100 S Poplar St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 100 S Poplar St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 10 S Maple St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.