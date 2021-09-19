Paying too much for gas Van Horn? Analysis shows most expensive station

(VAN HORN, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Van Horn area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Van Horn area ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1801 Fontage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1801 Fontage Rd, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 810 E Broadway St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.