Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Syracuse?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Syracuse area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at Cenex, at Ave A.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex Ave A, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Love's Country Store 208 Us-50, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at Ave A. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.