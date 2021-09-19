Where’s the most expensive gas in Ritzville?
(RITZVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ritzville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ritzville area ranged from $3.67 per gallon to $3.77, with an average price of $3.73 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 101 W Galbreath Way.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.35
$3.84
|card
card$3.75
$--
$4.35
$3.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
