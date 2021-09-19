Are you overpaying for gas in Chamberlain? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.10 for gas in the Chamberlain area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chamberlain area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1960 E King Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$3.64
$--
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.15
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E King St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
