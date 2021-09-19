Are you overpaying for gas in Chamberlain? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.10 for gas in the Chamberlain area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chamberlain area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1960 E King Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Shell 101 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 100 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E King St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.