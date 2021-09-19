High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kemmerer as of Sunday

(KEMMERER, WY) Gas prices vary across the Kemmerer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kemmerer area was $3.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.77 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 304 Us-189.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 304 Us-189, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 35 Us-189, Diamondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 521 Coral. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.